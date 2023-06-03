ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank conducts awareness meet in Guntur

June 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Bank of India’s regional office conducted a meet with the customers of SB Muskaan Scheme in the city on Saturday.

The scheme was designed exclusively for minor children, explained G. Jaha Jeevan, Deputy Regional head.

The meeting was attended by children along with their parents. The bank officials gave a presentation on the various products and services on offer.

J. Aswartha Naik, Deputy Regional head, Sreenivasa Kumar Hari, Chief Manager (Operations), and other employees of the bank attended the customer awareness programme.

