Uninterrupted supply of quality power is a priority, says southern Discom chief

November 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao has instructed the officials not to be lax in providing services to the consumers.

Addressing a review meeting with the company officials here on November 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Santhosha Rao said that officers and the staff should perform their duties to provide better services to the customers.

He said that priority should be given to quality and uninterrupted power supply. He asked the officials to continuously review the power outages and take measures to prevent them completely.

“WhatsApp, Chatbot, Jagananna Rythu Nestham services have been made available to provide better and faster services to consumers. Farmers need not go around the offices for agricultural connections. Through the Jagananna Rythunestam services, the applications will be examined within the stipulated time and the connections will be sanctioned immediately,” he said.

The officials have been instructed to install transformers immediately if they needed repairs, said Mr. Santosh Rao and asked the officials to speed up the process of sanctioning the HT services within the organisation. Priority should be given to collection of electricity arrears, he said.

Consumers can dial the toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800425 155333 in case of interruptions in power supply and other issues. They also can reach out to the officials through chatbot, WhatsApp on 9133331912, he added.

