Uninterrupted power supply is the government’s priority, says Energy Minister

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar on Monday said that priority will be given to provide uninterrupted power to the agrarian, industrial and domestic sectors in the State.

Speaking to the media, he said though the previous government had conveniently hiked the power tariffs 8 to 9 times it had miserably failed in generating even a single megawatt of power additionally.

The consumption of power is increasing 7% annually but no efforts were made to increase the generation to match the demand, he alleged and stressed the need for enhancing the power generation.

The copious waters in Srisailam dam is a positive sign for the State to enhance its capacity of generating power, he said and added that priority will also be given to other projects.

The people of the State have given a thumping majority and hence the government will not take any adverse decision that shall go against the will of the farmers and the poor, the Minister said.

