Unidentified woman ends life at Sagar Nagar beach

A woman said to be in her late twenties allegedly ended her life by drowning in the sea near Sagar Nagar area under Arilova police station limits, here on Wednesday.
Police are yet to establish the identity of the woman.
“On Wednesday morning, some locals who were at the beach noticed the woman walking towards the water. After realising that the woman was drowning, the locals who were at a distance ran towards her to save her, but unfortunately she was pulled away by strong waves. Her body was traced later,” Arilova Inspector Emmanuel Raju said.
“She might be around 25 to 28 years of age, and we are trying to establish her identity,” the Inspector said.
A case has been booked and the body was sent for post-mortem.
Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.
