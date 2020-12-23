Unidentified personsdesecrate temple in Darsi

Tension gripped Darsi town for sometime on Tuesday as unidentified persons desecrated a Sri Krishna temple in the West Bazaar area.

Panic-stricken devotees lodged a complaint with the police after finding flesh at the temple and blood stains on the temple wall. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by posting police pickets.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Telugu Desam Party leaders led by its Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N.Balaji visited the temple and demanded stern action against those behind the desecration of the temple after conducting an impartial probe.

Mr.Balaji alleged that attacks on Hindu temples had increased ever since the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) came to power. He attributed “irresponsible” statements made by YSRCP for recurrence of such attacks, hurting the sentiments of devotees.