An unidentified person, aged close to 45 years, died in a hit-and-run case near Benz Circle flyover on Saturday night. The deceased was wearing blue colour vest and a lungi. People knowing details of the deceased may pass on the information to the Patamata police by dialling 9041365933, said the police. The police have registered a case and are making efforts to trace the vehicle which caused the accident, said Patamata CI D.K.N. Mohan Reddy.

