Unidentified duo stab elderly couple in Tadipatri

November 29, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

An elderly couple was injured when an unidentified duo stabbed them at their residence at Vijaya Nagar Colony of Tadipatri town of Anantapur district in the early hours of November 29.

According to information, two persons stalked a housewife, Ramadevi, when she was arranging Rangoli in front of her house. After finishing her errand, the woman went inside, when one of the stalkers followed her inside, while his accomplice waited outside on a motorbike.

The woman shocked at the sudden act of the stranger wielding a knife at her pleaded with him to take away the gold jewellery on her. But, the man caught hold of the woman and was about to slit her throat but for the entry of her husband, Venkatrami Reddy. As the couple jointly struggled to escape from the attacker, Ramadevi received a bleeding injury on the throat, while the husband received stab injuries in the stomach. Before the neighbourhood rushed to their rescue on hearing their shrieks, the duo escaped from the spot under cover of darkness.

The couple was rushed to the government hospital at Tadipatri, where their condition was declared safe. The police remained clueless about the attack on the couple as to whether it was an attempt by chain snatchers or any old rivalry was there behind it. However, a special police team was formed to nab the culprits. The police registered a case and took up further investigation. The CC camera footage in the surroundings was being verified to track the suspects.

