ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified dead bodies found in Kurnool district

Published - October 21, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The body of an unidentified male person, aged around 65 years, was found in the toilet of the general coach of train no. 17027 Hundri Express, at Kurnool railway station on Monday.

Kurnool Railway Police Inspector Sreenath Reddy said that the deceased wore a full shirt with blue, green, and black vertical stripes and a wheat colour trouser. Those who have details of the deceased can contact Railway Police on 9440627654 or 9966692811 and provide information, Inspector said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Police found the dead body of an unidentified male, aged close to 50, at Pulicherla village in Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district. Police suspect that the deceased might have slipped accidentally from train and died. Information useful for ascertaining the identity of the deceased can be provided on phone numbers 9440627654 or 9849492653.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US