Unidentified dead bodies found in Kurnool district

Published - October 21, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The body of an unidentified male person, aged around 65 years, was found in the toilet of the general coach of train no. 17027 Hundri Express, at Kurnool railway station on Monday.

Kurnool Railway Police Inspector Sreenath Reddy said that the deceased wore a full shirt with blue, green, and black vertical stripes and a wheat colour trouser. Those who have details of the deceased can contact Railway Police on 9440627654 or 9966692811 and provide information, Inspector said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Police found the dead body of an unidentified male, aged close to 50, at Pulicherla village in Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district. Police suspect that the deceased might have slipped accidentally from train and died. Information useful for ascertaining the identity of the deceased can be provided on phone numbers 9440627654 or 9849492653.

