UNICEF donates 240 oxygen concentrators to AP

24 June 2021 23:37 IST

A UNICEF delegation called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday and handed over oxygen concentrators for the treatment of COVID patients.

The delegation comprised Prosun Sen (communications, advocacy and partnerships specialist), Saleema Bhatia (health specialist-A.P.) and Grace Cancer Foundation Directors Daniel, Chinna Babu and Praveen.

They handed over 240 oxygen concentrators on behalf of UNICEF and 25 concentrators and N95 masks worth ₹50 lakh on behalf of the Grace Cancer Foundation.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and AP State Fibernet Limited chairman P. Goutham Reddy were present.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Prosun Sen and Dr. Saleema said UNICEF was extending its support to the A.P. government in its fight against the pandemic.

It has been working in coordination with the State Medical and Health Department in developing COVID protocols and guidelines and in communication and community engagement campaigns.