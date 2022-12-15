UNICEF consultant educates girls on good touch, bad touch

December 15, 2022

Rajulapudi Srinivas

UNICEF Consultant Johnes visited some colonies and schools in NTR District, and educated schoolgirls on ‘Good touch, bad touch’ and menstrual hygiene on Wednesday.

Ms. Johnes, along with Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) Cell Krishna district coordinator N. Neela Shanti, Women Protection secretary Naga Durga Bhavani and other officers visited the Government Girls’ High School, at Patamata Lanka.

She spoke to the students on menstrual hygiene, life skills, importance of girl child literacy and adolescence issues.

ICDS supervisers of Women’s Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department, D. Saritha and Rehana asked the students to take nutritional diet and asked them to alert the WD&CW and Grama and Ward Sachivalayam staff if they come across instances of child abuse and school dropouts.

