Unhygienic conditions prevail in flood-hit villages

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI)

26 August 2020 00:01 IST

Relief operations continue; 46 medical camps set up

Unhygienic conditions were seen in many villages after the flood water partially receded from the low-lying areas in the Godavari bund areas on Tuesday.

Stagnant water and slush was accumulated in many habitations and a nauseating smell was emanating in many hamlets as flood water stagnated for about a week.

Advertising

Advertising

With an untidy atmosphere being witnessed in the flood-ravaged villages, officials continue the rehabilitation centres in the villages and are supplying essentials to the victims.

According to the official sources, 113 villages in eight mandals were affected due to the Godavari floods and about 17,000 families were affected. Officials shifted 5,671 families to the rehabilitation centres in West Godavari district.

In all, 46 medical camps were arranged and medical teams were moving in the villages and extending aid to the victims.

At Bhadrachalam, flood level was recorded at 33 feet by 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The flood level was receding, the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said.

At Cofferdam, the flood level was at 25.900 metres and at Polavaram it was 11.94 metres. Boats were pressed into service in the flood-hit villages and no manual boat operations were allowed in the river, said Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana.

MLA’s visit

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, who visited the flood-ravaged villages in Velerupadu and Polavaram mandals, said that groceries, vegetables and other essentials would be supplied till the situation returns to normal.

Steps were being taken to restore power supply, clear mud on roads and in the houses, the MLA said.

“Instructions have been given to spray bleaching powder and take up anti-larva operations in the flood-hit villages to prevent the spread of diseases,” Mr. Balaraju added.