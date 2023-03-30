Unfair to impose curbs on State’s borrowing capacity: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells Nirmala Sitharaman

March 30, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has complained to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that it was unfair to impose curbs on borrowings by the present government for no fault of its own. Pointing out that the scope for borrowings had been reduced from ₹42,472 crore in 2021-22 to ₹17,923 crore later, he wanted corrective action to be taken.

Also, he appealed to Ms. Sitharaman to concede the State’s long-pending request to grant Special Category Status that was promised at the time of bifurcation.

In a meeting with Ms. Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated the State’s plea for sanctioning the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram project amounting to ₹55,548 crore, which was duly approved by the technical advisory committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

He requested the FM to sanction ad-hoc assistance of ₹10,000 crore for carrying out the Polavaram project works and release ₹2,020 crore for repairing the damaged diaphragm wall and to reimburse ₹2,600 crore spent by the State on the multi-purpose national project.

Further, the CM requested Ms. Sitharaman to sanction ₹36,625 crore for bridging the resource gap for 2014-15, immediately release ₹2,500 crore due to be paid for works done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and make the Telangana government pay its dues towards the power purchased between 2014 and 2017 amounting to ₹7,058 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT