Unexpected rains in November worry farmers in Anantapur

Precipitation occurred in various places in Anantapur district, with moderate to light rainfall reported in the last 24 hours, ending early hours of Friday (November 15). A total of 18 of the 31 mandals in the district experienced rain from Thursday (November 14) morning. Notable rainfall amounts included 27.2 mm in Putlur mandal, 24.8 mm in Yallanur, 23.2 mm in Anantapur city, and 18.2 mm in Bukkarayasamudram. The average rainfall recorded across the district was 6.4 mm.

The occurrence of rainfall in November, coinciding with the harvesting period of kharif crops, has posed significant challenges to farmers. Predominantly, paddy crops have reached the harvesting phase in some areas and harvesting had already been completed and grains had been processed inn some other areas. The substantial rainfall has impeded farmers’ efforts to safeguard the harvested grain. In Putlur and Yallanur mandals, where moderate rainfall was noted, strong winds have also resulted in damage to maize, banana, and papaya crops.

Farmers expressed concern that ongoing rainfall may adversely affect additional crops, particularly the blackgram crop currently in initial stages. There is apprehension that rainfall during this period may lead to pest proliferation.

Historically, rainfall in Anantapur district is relatively low during this month. Up till Wednesday, precipitation levels were minimal, with a normal expectation of 16 mm, yet only 2 mm was recorded. However, on Thursday (November 14), 6.4 mm of rain was documented in a single day. Throughout the current season, the district has experienced rainfall exceeding normal levels, with a cumulative total of 568.4 mm recorded since June, in comparison to the normal figure of 437.1 mm.

This represents a 30% increase above normal precipitation levels. In contrast, at the same time last year, only 400 mm of rainfall was recorded. This year has witnessed significant rainfall in both August and October.