Unemployment dole, free bus rides, skill census figure on TDP-JSP joint manifesto for Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Tuesday released a common manifesto for the forthcoming 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at Undavalli in Guntur on Tuesday, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh released the joint manifesto of the TDP and JSP.

The BJP said that while it does not have any specific inputs in the common manifesto released for A.P., it fully endorses the manifesto that has been drawn up by the TDP and JSP after thorough deliberations.

Key promises

One of the main assurances in the manifesto is the creation of 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Unemployed youth will be given an allowance of ₹3,000 per month, according to the manifesto. Interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh for women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), cash benefit of ₹20,000 per year to farmers, ₹15,000 for every schoolchild under ‘Talli ki Vandanam’ scheme, and an allowance of ₹1,500 for women aged between 19 and 59.

Further details about the eligibility criteria for these schemes could not immediately be gleaned from the manifesto, a copy of which is with The Hindu.

“Free bus travel will be provided to women. They will also get three free gas cylinders per year. Apart from the TDP’s Super Six schemes, we have added JSP’s Shanmukha Vyuham. Every house shall have access to protected drinking water through a tap system. To increase the productivity of the people, a skill census shall be conducted across the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

“We will implement the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) brought in by the NDA government. Amaravati will be developed as the capital. Our first signature will be on Mega DSC. We will release a job calendar every year, and will support MSMEs, introduce industry-friendly policies and bring in large-scale investments to Andhra Pradesh. We will encourage sports and make digital libraries available. Along with job creation, we will ensure upskilling of the youth,” the TDP chief said.

As announced in the BC declaration, the Backward Classes will get pension from the age of 50, along with a special protection act. The estimated outlay under the BC sub-plan will be more than ₹1.50 lakh crore, he said.

“We will restore 34% of reservations for BCs in local bodies, and will recommend to the Centre to implement 33% of reservations for BCs in the legislature. Nominated posts will be given to communities that have low population. Corporations will be established for 140 BC castes based on their proportion and economic conditions which will be thoroughly evaluated. We will spend ₹10,000 crore per year on self-employment for BCs. Through the ‘Aadharana’ scheme, we will spend ₹5,000 crore and upskill them,” he said.

The dairy sector will be supported via insurance for cattle. For the weaving sector, free electricity of up to 200 units for handlooms and 500 units for powerlooms will be provided, the coalition leaders said.

“An honorarium of ₹25,000 will be paid to Nayi Brahmins working in temples and 200 units of free electricity will be provided to their shops. We will implement 10% reservation for toddy workers in liquor shops, provide 200 units of free electricity for dhobi ghats, and pay ₹20,000 to fishermen during the annual fishing ban,” Mr. Naidu said.

Govt. employees

Coming to government employees, assurances like payment of Interim Relief (IR), constitution of a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and addressing of their other grievances were mentioned in the manifesto. The TDP chief reiterated that honorarium of volunteers would be increased to ₹10,000 and that ₹15,000 crore would be spent on Kapu welfare.

He added that they would increase the old-age pension to ₹4,000 and implement it from April. Disabled people will receive a pension of ₹6,000 per month. Those with severe disability will get ₹15,000, he added.

“Apart from the annual assistance of ₹20,000 for farmers, we will also ensure nine hours of uninterrupted power supply and free installation of solar pump sets, apart from a 90% subsidy for drip irrigation,” Mr. Naidu said.

Houses will be built for beneficiaries on two cents of land in urban areas and three cents in rural areas. Journalists will also be included in the housing scheme, the leaders said.

