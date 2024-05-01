Unemployed youth urged to register on employment portal

May 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The District Employment Officer on Wednesday urged the unemployed youth of Annamayya district to utilise the services of the employment registration and renewal portal.

Candidates who have at least passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination (Class 10) can register on the employment portal by visiting the official website http://www.employment.ap.gov.in/ with their phone numbers, Aadhaar numbers, and Email IDs.

The registered unemployed candidates will be able to access job fair details and job opportunities by checking their mail, according to a press release said.

