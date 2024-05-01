GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Unemployed youth urged to register on employment portal

May 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment Officer on Wednesday urged the unemployed youth of Annamayya district to utilise the services of the employment registration and renewal portal.

Candidates who have at least passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination (Class 10) can register on the employment portal by visiting the official website http://www.employment.ap.gov.in/ with their phone numbers, Aadhaar numbers, and Email IDs.

The registered unemployed candidates will be able to access job fair details and job opportunities by checking their mail, according to a press release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.