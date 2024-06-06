Unemployed JACs urge A.P. govt. to postpone Group-II Mains exams by two months

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Youth JAC and Andhra Pradesh Unemployed JAC have appealed to the government to postpone the Group-II Mains examinations, scheduled to be held on July 28, by two months.

In a statement, A.P. Unemployed Youth JAC State president S. Hemanth Kumar said many aspirants were on election duty while others were busy in the election process and could not prepare for the exams.

Since there was bound to be a change of questions in the ‘Current Affairs’ section based on the key decisions of the new government, the candidates should be given adequate time for preparation, he said.

He also requested the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to be lenient in the selection of candidates to fill the Deputy Educational Officer posts and settle the long-pending issue of the written examination for police constable posts, held in 2023 by allotting grace marks for the mistakes that had cropped up in the question paper. He also urged the authorities concerned to release the notification to fill the SC, ST and BC backlog posts.

A.P. Unemployed JAC Convenor Shaik Siddik said the crushing defeat of the YSRCP by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance was a “sweet revenge” for the 40 lakh unemployed youth who motivated people across the State to vote out the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which had ‘betrayed’ them by making false promises.

He said the youth played a pivotal role in dislodging the YSRCP government.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not fulfil even a single promise he had made to the youth. Instead, cases were foisted upon those who raised their voice against the injustice meted out to them,” he said.

Mr. Siddik said the new government should prioritise the problems of the youth.