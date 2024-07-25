GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unemployed JAC leaders demand revamp of APPSC

Published - July 25, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) have made a representation to the Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh and urged him to take immediate steps to revamp the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The leaders, led by their State convenor Sk. Siddique alleged large-scale corruption and irregularities in the recruitments made during the former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State. Alleging that the posts in government departments were sold for huge sums of money with the tacit support of the YSRCP leaders, they demanded a comprehensive probe into the recruitment process.

They also appealed to Mr. Lokesh to allow the candidates who had completed the Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education (UGDPED) to write the DSC exam. Their other demands included initiation of steps to fill the vacant posts of police constables and to consider selection of candidates in 1:100 ratio in Group-I Mains examination.

