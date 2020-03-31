Uneasy calm in Kadapa district as 17 from capital congregation untraced

With only 24 out of the 59 members from Kadapa sent to quarantine on their return from Delhi after participating in the Nizamuddin Jamaat, there is uneasy calm among the residents of the district. At least 17 persons of the rest are learnt to be ‘not traced’ and their whereabouts are not known yet.

People from several places in the district participated in the Jamaat, but in the aftermath of the clamour caused with some of them showing signs of fever, the others have gone into hiding.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha on Tuesday appealed to such members to voluntarily come out, while urging the general public to disclose the details of such people in the hiding. “We have seen a huge number of deaths in western countries because of such indifferent attitude. There is no need to panic. If you cooperate with the government by furnishing your details and follow home quarantine, you will be saving your life and those of others,” he said at a review meeting. Notwithstanding his call, the silence seems to turn eerie as the 17 missing are feared to spread the virus to many others in the district by staying in close proximity to them, especially the easily susceptible ones. The police have launched a manhunt for those who are hiding.

The kin of such people in hiding show stiff resistance and pick up a row with the ward and village volunteers going to the households for verification.