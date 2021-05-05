UNDP mission to restorenine wetlands in A.P. begins

The coastal communities will be provided with climate-adaptive livelihood options as part of the project.

The GCF project targets to cover 5,000 ha of mangrove

The forest authorities have launched the works pertaining to the restoration of 5,000 hectares of mangrove cover in the Krishna and Godavari estuaries and 200 hectares of salt marshes as part of the five-year project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The programme titled ‘Enhancing climate resilience of India’s coastal communities’ is being funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Of the 24 landscapes identified in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharastra for restoration at a cost of ₹298 crore, nine are in the State.

As part of the programme, the coastal communities would be provided with climate-adaptive livelihood options for the restoration of the targeted landscapes by mid-2025.

‘Fish bone method’

“Funds for the first phase of works have been received and the GCF project has already begun in the State. Of the 5,000 hectares of targeted mangrove cover, around 4,250 hectares are in the Krishna and Godavari estuaries in the surrounding areas to the Coringa and Krishna Wildlife sanctuaries.

The mangrove restoration will be done by adopting the fish bone method,” Wildlife Management (Eluru Division) Divisional Forest Officer C. Selvan told The Hindu.

First phase grant

The project has begun with the first phase grant of more than ₹1 crore including ₹40 lakh allotted for the Eluru division, ₹40 lakh for Rajamahendravaram division and ₹30 for Kakinada area, he said.

The restoration of around 200 hectares of Bantumilli marshy land in Krishna district and Nowpada swamp in Srikakulam district are the major targets of the project.

Legal battle

In the case of Nowpada swamp, the fishermen have won the legal battle against setting up a thermal power plant. Some of them died in the police firing at Kakarapalli in early 2011.

The landscapes are Telineelapuram bird migratory habitation (Srikakulam), Coringa Wildlife sanctuary (East Godavari), Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary and Bantumilli wetlands (Krishna), Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary (Nellore).

The wild crab-fattening method, direct involvement of coastal communities in the mangrove restoration, cultivation of mussel are among the areas designed to provide the climate-adaptive livelihood options to the coastal communities for conservation and restoration of the targeted wetlands, said Mr. Selvan.