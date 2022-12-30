Undeterred by BF.7 rumblings, Vijayawada begins counting down to the New Year

December 30, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A festive mood has gripped the city as it prepares to bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023 in a few hours’ time.

Shops, restaurants and malls are making elaborate arrangements to mark the occasion after a gap of two years which witnessed muted celebrations on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets are teeming with shoppers, with distant rumblings of the Omicron BF.7 variant not weighing too heavily on their minds.

Owners of hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, bakeries and sweet stalls have been decked up for the New Year bash. Cloth stores and jewellery showrooms have been decked up to welcome customers.

Many people booked tickets to participate in New Year parties, being arranged at hotels and restaurants. Function halls are being booked for December 31 night while tourist spots are gearing up to handle a sharp rise in footfalls.

Sweet stalls are making arrangements to sell cakes in large numbers. Shop owners are erecting tents where there will be separate counters to sell New Year merchandise, including cakes, festive lights, calendars and bakery products.

Restaurants are setting up biryani points to cater to the foodies. Street vendors are selling colours at some places like Benz Circle, One Town, Lenin Centre and other places.

M.G. Road (Bandar Road), Eluru Road, Besant Road, Kaleswara Rao Market and other areas wore a festive look with the shop owners sprucing up their establishments for the festivities.

There is a huge demand for flowers and bouquets stalls, as VIPs exchange flower bouquets while conveying New Year greetings.

“We were confined indoors for the last two years due to COVID-19. This year, we want to enjoy the New Year’s Eve by taking adequate COVID-19 precautions,” said Sanjana, a college student who was purchasing flowers at Patamata Rythu Bazar.