Undertrial tests positive for virus

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

18 June 2020 23:06 IST

A 24-year-old man, accused in a rape case, has tested positive for coronavirus in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Wednesday.

Jail Superintendent S. Raja Rao said the undertrial arrived in the prison on the night of June 16 after a Vijayawada court remanded him in judicial custody.

The next day, the Vijayawada police informed that the accused had tested positive for the medical tests conducted in Vijayawada.

Mr. Rao said the undertrial had been admitted to the GSL hospital in Rajamahendravaram on the night of June 17. The prison authorities on Thursday conducted medical tests for the staff on the prison campus.