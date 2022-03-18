Undertrial prisoner escapes from Kurnool prison yet again

The Kurnool district jail from where an undertrial prisoner escaped by scaling the wall on Thursday morning for the second time in five days. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

March 18, 2022 13:13 IST

In a span of five days, he has scaled the 20-feet wall of the Kurnool District Jail to escape twice.

An undertrial prisoner Chenchu Kullai alias Nani, 20, escaped on Thursday for the second time in five days by scaling the near-20-feet wall of the Kurnool District Jail at Panchalingala on the city outskirts.

On Thursday at 7.30 a.m. when the prisoners were let out for morning chores, this undertrial prisoner scaled the wall like a Spiderman and escaped through a one-foot gap between the barbed wiring and the administrative building. He is said to be very efficient in scaling mountains, walls, and trees and had taken the same route and an inquiry was still going on.

Advertising

Advertising

District Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy immediately visited the jail and inspected the place from where he escaped. A guard was posted at the place from where he had escaped, but Nani was too quick for the jail guard to nab him and gave a hot chase for 1.5 kilometers. The guard could follow him beyond that point as he vanished into the thick plantations in that place.

“We have started our efforts to trace that undertrial in all possible ways and will nab him at the earliest,” said Mr. Sudheer Kumar.

Nani had got bail from the court, in the February 12 murder case, but was waiting for a surety to sign so that he could be released. On March 13 also he had scaled the same wall and fled to his native village Abhipuram in Mahanandi Mandal and surrendered to the jail authorities the same night on the insistence of his sister.

The Jail authorities immediately alerted all police stations and began the search. Earlier, when Nani had fled from the jail, the Jails Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravi Kiran had visited the spot and ordered an inquiry by suspending some personnel.