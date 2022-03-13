Undertrial escapes from jail in A.P., surrenders

An undertrial, Chenchu Kullai alias Nani, 20, escaped from the district jail here at Panchalingala on Saturday night by scaling up the wall, but surrendered to the police late in the night.

Deputy Inspector General of Jails Ravi Kiran visited the jail on Sunday morning and checked the functioning of the CCTV cameras and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

District Jail Superintendent Ghani Naik said the undertrial, who hails from Abhipuram in Mahanandi mandal, was accused of murder. After scaling the compound wall, he fled to his sister’s house in his village. His sister counselled him to surrender, and they both came to the jail at 10.30 p.m., he added