Undertake door-to-door campaign of ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’, Y.V. Subbareddy tells YSRCP leaders

September 30, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy CM Peedika Rajannadora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and other leaders assured Subba Reddy of taking the campaign to every nook and corner of the State

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Visakhapatnam regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy asked the party leaders, including public representatives, to take the ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan?’ campaign door-to-door and highlight the achievements of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government over the last four years to counter the allegations of the TDP and other Opposition parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and other leaders assured Mr. Subba Reddy of taking the campaign to every nook and corner of the State to create awareness among the people about the developmental and welfare activities of the State Government.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata Chinaappala Naidu, S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

