Undertake development works in forests as per Wildlife Act, Minister tells officials  

January 31, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Approvals for works should be given strictly in accordance with Wildlife (Protection) Act and other relevant laws, says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy  

V Raghavendra
Minister for Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister for Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has asked the officials of the departments concerned to undertake development works in the forests subject to the Wildlife (Protection) Act while ensuring that wild animals are not harmed. 

Addressing a meeting of the standing committee of the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board on January 31 (Wednesday), Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said necessary steps should be taken for the protection of animals inhabiting the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary and stressed the need to give approvals for any works strictly in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act and other relevant laws. 

He suggested that due focus should be laid on mitigating the likely adverse impact of the development of villages situated in close proximity to the wildlife sanctuaries on the animals living there. Care should be taken to limit the effect of laying of roads and other types of constructions, he added. 

Government Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Chiranjiv Choudhary, Chief Wildlife Warden A.K. Naik, additional PCCF (wildlife) Shanti Priya Pandey and others were present.

