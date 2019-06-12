Underprivileged girls hone their talents at NTPC camp

Underprivileged children from rural areas were taught creative thinking, personality development and imparted music classes at a month-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), a CSR initiative by NTPC Simhadri.

The camp ended at Deepanjalinagar with an impressive dance programme on Monday evening.

NTPC Simhadri Chief General Manager V. Sudharshan Babu said that the training camp helped instil self-confidence among the children.

“The children were taught the value of accommodating and sharing, and have developed a sportive and healthy competitive spirit,” Mr. Sudharshan Babu said.

GEM was launched on May 13 to train 120 girl students who completed Class V in government schools in Parawada mandal.

They were taught not only by experts in the field of academics but also in life skills and were imparted training on extracurricular activities like drawing, painting, singing, martial arts and sports.