ADVERTISEMENT

Under-13 Chess Championship-2023 evokes good response in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

October 21, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

170 children from 26 districts of the State are taking part, say organisers

The Hindu Bureau

Children taking part in the AP Under-13 Chess Championship in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh under-13 open FIDE rating Chess Championship-2023 being conducted in Vizianagaram evoked good response with the active participation of 170 children from 26 districts of the State. All India Chess Federation and Andhra Chess Association have jointly organised the event which is being conducted between October 20 and 23 on the premises of Inspiro School, according to Vizianagaram Chess Association president B.A. Rao and secretary K.V. Jwala Mukhi.

Rotary Club past president and Inspiro School Director Ravi K Manda said that the first ever tournament being conducted in Vizianagaram enabled many children to witness the competition among the talented children who had already won prizes in local events.

Mr. Rao and Mr. Jwala Mukhi said that the youngsters who would emerge as winners would represent Andhra Pradesh in the national-level competitions and improve their FIDE (The International Chess Federation) rating. Rotary Club- Fort president K. Santosh Kumar and secretary B. Abhishek said that chess clubs would be established in all schools since the students who would perform well in chess would be good at academic studies also.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US