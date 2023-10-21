HamberMenu
Under-13 Chess Championship-2023 evokes good response in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

170 children from 26 districts of the State are taking part, say organisers

October 21, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Children taking part in the AP Under-13 Chess Championship in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh under-13 open FIDE rating Chess Championship-2023 being conducted in Vizianagaram evoked good response with the active participation of 170 children from 26 districts of the State. All India Chess Federation and Andhra Chess Association have jointly organised the event which is being conducted between October 20 and 23 on the premises of Inspiro School, according to Vizianagaram Chess Association president B.A. Rao and secretary K.V. Jwala Mukhi.

Rotary Club past president and Inspiro School Director Ravi K Manda said that the first ever tournament being conducted in Vizianagaram enabled many children to witness the competition among the talented children who had already won prizes in local events.

Mr. Rao and Mr. Jwala Mukhi said that the youngsters who would emerge as winners would represent Andhra Pradesh in the national-level competitions and improve their FIDE (The International Chess Federation) rating. Rotary Club- Fort president K. Santosh Kumar and secretary B. Abhishek said that chess clubs would be established in all schools since the students who would perform well in chess would be good at academic studies also.

