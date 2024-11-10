 />
Undeclared emergency prevailing in A.P., says former AAG Sudhakar Reddy 

Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the State had also been crushing the Opposition by getting the police into the act against all norms

Published - November 10, 2024 09:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy has said an undeclared emergency is prevailing  in the State, going by the suppression of voices of dissent against the government’s policies and its failures. 

Addressing mediapersons at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy accused the government of using the police to silence the critics by implicating them in false cases.

Especially social media activists were being harassed and even sent to jail on the basis of frivolous charges through blatant abuse of powers, he alleged. Cases were being registered against them under Section 111 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which was meant to be invoked only against those committing heinous crimes, he said. 

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the State had also been crushing the Opposition by getting the police into the act against all norms. He pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who used to speak passionately about the equality of law when he was in the opposition, was now least bothered about the baseless and derogatory stories being churned out by his party’s social media wing against the YSRCP leaders.

The police should go by law and should not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy advised.

November 10, 2024

