Undavalli farmers seek higher compensation from govt. to give their lands

The farmers of Undavalli village in Amaravati capital city have appealed to the State government to consider their request to enhance the compensation package and remove the green zone before taking their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) or land acquisition.

The village is strategically located between Vijayawada and Amaravati, serving as a gateway to the capital. In order to complete the Seed Access Road, which serves as a central nerve to the capital city to connect with the National Highway, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) needs to acquire some land in the village.

The Seed Access Road has been constructed up to the Manthena Satyanarayana Raju’s Nature Cure centre near Undavalli.

The farmers have said that the APCRDA has asked them to surrender more than 40 acres for completing the road.

T. Srinivasa Reddy, Dr. Gade Kanna Rao Naidu, Jonnala Brahmananda Reddy, Gurrala Srinivasa Rao and other land owners have expressed their willingness to surrender their land under the LPS if the government enhances the package and gives them certain additional benefits.

“We are ready to give lands but we haven’t got an opportunity to discuss our grievances with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu or Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh, so far. We are expecting additional benefits, over what has been given in other villages for land acquisition, since our lands command much higher prices,’‘ says Mr. Srinivasa Reddy.

According to Dr. Kanna Rao Naidu, the government has imposed a green zone on the lands which are not required for the capital city. They want the government to lift this green zone and allow villagers to construct buildings and do regular land transactions, he says.