Uncontrolled borrowing by YSRCP govt. pushing A.P. intro a debt-trap: TDP

Naidu to take part in ‘Badude Badudu’ programme in Kurnool today

TDP leaders inspecting the venue for the party’s ‘Badude Badudu’ public meeting in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Alleging that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is avoiding meeting people, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asked as to why the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not touring districts to understand the problems of different sections of the society.

“Uncontrolled borrowing by the YSRCP government is pushing the State intro a debt-trap,” TDP Kurnool district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu told the media on Tuesday, after inspecting the venue for a public meeting, scheduled to be addressed by the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as part of the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme.

He said Mr. Naidu was scheduled to address a party workers’ conference in Kurnool on Thursday evening, after touring the city in the morning and listen to the people’s grievances.

The TDP president is also scheduled to visit Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts on Friday and address a public meeting at Somandepalli.

“The Central government increased the fuel prices. However, the YRCP has failed in giving relief to people in this regard. People of the State have been fed up with the YSRCP government,” he said.

The TDP leader also made light of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laying foundation stone for the hybrid power project Kurnool. “The project is being developed by a private firm that was brought in by the previous TDP government. The YSRCP government has failed in attracting investors to the State,” said the TDP leader.

Referring to crimes against women in the State, Mr. Venkateswarlu said, ”Safety of women can’t be ensured by creating an application (Disha) only.”