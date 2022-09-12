Unchecked price rise has brought misery to people: AIDWA

Activists stage protest demanding supply of 14 essential commodities through PDS

Activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association(AIDWA) staging a protest against price rise, in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association(AIDWA) staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole of Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the retail inflation spiked to 7%.

The unchecked price rise has brought misery to the common people, who struggle to eke out a decent life, said AIDWA Prakasam district secretary K. Rama Devi while leading the protest.

The cooking gas had become an ornament in houses of the poor who had no option but to switch over to old ways of cooking with fire wood and coal, she said. The activists displayed a gas cylinder with a garland to highlight their plight.

The activists raised slogans demanding supply of 14 essential commodities through the outlets of the public distribution system(PDS).

They said the Union and State governments were making the lives of common people miserable by imposing a heavy dose of taxes on not only fuel but also on other essential items. Even garbage had not been left untouched from the purview of tax mobilisation drive by the State government, they lamented.