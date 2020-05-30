Andhra Pradesh

Uncertainty surrounds Group-1 Mains exam

Aspirants demotivated as APPSC defers it for the fifth time

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I aspirants continue to remain in uncertainty regarding the Mains examinations which have been postponed several times till now.

Exactly one year after the APPSC conducted the Group-I prelims examination, 8,351 candidates who cleared prelims are eagerly waiting for the APPSC to conduct the Mains examination. Repeated court cases and APPSC’s lack of sensitivity towards serious aspirants has led to frequent postponement of Mains examination.

According to the Group-I notification for recruitment of 169 top State service posts, Mains examinations were supposed to be held in June 2019 but a delay in announcement of results led to postponement of exams to the first week of December, the first time the exams were postponed.

As the schedule was clashing with the UPSC’s Indian Forest Service Mains examination, the APPSC again deferred it to the last week of December, thus marking the second time that the exam was postponed.

The APPSC again postponed the Mains examination to the first week of February for giving more time to candidates.

Finally, when the Mains exam was supposed to be held in February, APPSC gave a shocker to 8,351 candidates by first postponing it to April and then again to May after the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, with Lockdown 5.0 being imposed, there is no clarity on when the Mains examination will be held, say aspirants.

“So many postponements for such a prestigious examination has demotivated us. Even today, we have no clarity on when the Mains examination will be held,” said a candidate from Guntur.

The aspirants are demanding that the APPSC constitute a meeting to decide on the schedule of the Mains examination and see that the exam will be held for sure this time, an aspirant said.

Candidates also urged the APPSC make efforts to get the pending case against Group-I resolved in the High Court so that they can prepare for the exam without any uncertainty.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 12:25:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/uncertainty-surrounds-group-1-mains-exam/article31712611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY