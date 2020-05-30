Uncertainty surrounds Group-1 Mains exam

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I aspirants continue to remain in uncertainty regarding the Mains examinations which have been postponed several times till now.

Exactly one year after the APPSC conducted the Group-I prelims examination, 8,351 candidates who cleared prelims are eagerly waiting for the APPSC to conduct the Mains examination. Repeated court cases and APPSC’s lack of sensitivity towards serious aspirants has led to frequent postponement of Mains examination.

According to the Group-I notification for recruitment of 169 top State service posts, Mains examinations were supposed to be held in June 2019 but a delay in announcement of results led to postponement of exams to the first week of December, the first time the exams were postponed.

As the schedule was clashing with the UPSC’s Indian Forest Service Mains examination, the APPSC again deferred it to the last week of December, thus marking the second time that the exam was postponed.

The APPSC again postponed the Mains examination to the first week of February for giving more time to candidates.

Finally, when the Mains exam was supposed to be held in February, APPSC gave a shocker to 8,351 candidates by first postponing it to April and then again to May after the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, with Lockdown 5.0 being imposed, there is no clarity on when the Mains examination will be held, say aspirants.

“So many postponements for such a prestigious examination has demotivated us. Even today, we have no clarity on when the Mains examination will be held,” said a candidate from Guntur.

The aspirants are demanding that the APPSC constitute a meeting to decide on the schedule of the Mains examination and see that the exam will be held for sure this time, an aspirant said.

Candidates also urged the APPSC make efforts to get the pending case against Group-I resolved in the High Court so that they can prepare for the exam without any uncertainty.