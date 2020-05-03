Uncertainty over public transport in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

The Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administrations have made it clear that COVID-19 protocol would be followed strictly with a few relaxations from Monday (May 4). Social distancing, wearing masks and other rules would continue to be in force in both the districts.

Vizinagaram has been categorised as ‘green zone’ with no COVID-19 cases while Srikakulam has been put in the ‘orange zone’ list with five positive cases. The officials fear that the COVID-19 cases would rise if public transport is allowed.

The senior officials have indicated that the inter-district movement of people and public transport system within the districts may not be allowed as part of the measures to check the spread of the virus.

As per the Centre’s guidelines with regard to the third phase of the lockdown, many relaxations such as opening of shops and public transport have been indicated. However, the Centre has allowed the State governments to frame its own set of guidelines.

And the State government has allowed the Collectors to take decision independently after assessing the local conditions.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas has hinted that public transport may not be allowed even as the APSRTC is gearing up to ply the services with limited number of passengers following the social distancing norms.

Migrant labourers

“People including migrant labourers stranded in other districts and States will be allowed to enter Srikakulam district. However, it is being done only with the prior correspondence between the joint collectors of the respective districts,” says Mr. Nivas.

His Vizianagaram counterpart M. Hari Jawaharlal says that unnecessary movement of people would not allowed from Monday when guidelines pertaining to the third phase of th lockdown would come into force.

Aarogya Setu app

“We will undertake awareness programmes through digital media platforms to highlight the importance of personal hygiene and immunity. People have to download the Aarogya Setu app to their phones and follow the rules. They should not move from home without valid reason. This is the only option to check the spread of the virus,” he adds.