Uncertainty over Gandi temple angers devotees

The famed Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Gandi Kshetram in Chakrayapet mandal has changed hands thrice in the last 12 years between the Endowments Department and the TTD. This series of flip-flops has upset the devotees, who accuse the State government of intentionally meddling with temple affairs.

The temple records average annual revenue of ₹2.5 crore against the ₹70 lakh clocked by Vontimitta Sri Kodandaramalayam, also under the TTD. The shrine witnesses a steady flow of devotees everyday in spite of its remote location.

In 2007, the temple was handed over to the TTD at the behest of the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Losing identity

Though the TTD infused huge funds for development, the shrine started losing its individual identity while becoming part of the monolithic TTD structure. Local devotees, who used to visit the temple at will, offer ‘prasadam’ of their choice and conduct family events at their convenience, started feeling suffocated as the overarching practices of TTD became hard to stomach. The absence of local trust board, ‘remote’ monitoring by officials from Tirupati and the fear of loss of its uniqueness under the TTD umbrella made the locals opt for endowments control once again. Based on a representation from temple priests and staff, seconded by public representatives, the temple was handed over again to the Endowments Department in 2015.

Surprisingly, during his maiden visit after becoming Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the temple would be handed once again to TTD.

Charge against CM

“As the 20-Point Programme Chairman then, I facilitated the meeting of political leaders and senior officials in 2014, which helped get Gandi back into the endowments fold in 2015,” PCC vice-president and a local resident N. Tulasi Reddy told The Hindu.

Accusing the government of ignoring sentiments, he said the move was aimed at using TTD funds for non-religious activities in the garb of development.

“Our CM is undoing whatever the previous government did,” he said.

With the court quashing G.O. 347, which directed the TTD to take over the temple, the government is now left red-faced. Though the process was completed, the endowments and TTD officials are looking to the government for further directions.