Uncertainty haunts APPSC mains candidates

GUNTUR

19 March 2020 20:07 IST

‘Commission should ensure legal hurdles are cleared’

With just two weeks to go for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) mains, candidates are again facing uncertainty as the High Court is yet to give clearance for holding the examinations.

The APPSC notified that the mains would be held during from April 7 to April 19, but there were instances when they postponed.

As many as 8,351 candidates have cleared the preliminary examinations held in May 2019 but since then, the APPSC has not been able to hold the mains after several orders from the High Court on a bunch of petitions against the APPSC seeking a stay on them.

“We are completely confused. We don’t know whether HC will allow the conduct of mains examination as per schedule. The APPSC had been unsuccessful so far in getting the case listed in the High Court. How can we prepare when we don’t even know whether exam will be held at all? “ questioned as aspirant from Mangalagiri.

Change in ratio

The APPSC has even selected candidates in 1:50 ratio to ensure justice is done to every candidate from the earlier decided ratio of 1:12. It has even rescheduled exams thrice for mains to ensure candidates get ample time for preparation, said a candidate.

Candidates are urging the APPSC to make efforts to get a decision from the High Court immediately.