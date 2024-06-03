Uncertainty grips Anantapur as exit polls predict conflicting outcomes

The recent series of exit polls on the general elections have generated uncertainty among the people of Andhra Pradesh as different survey firms predict conflicting outcomes.

The confusion is particularly prominent in the combined Anantapur district, which remained the impregnable bastion of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) until 2019 when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supplanted its supremacy.

While some surveys indicate a potential victory for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, others suggest a win for the ruling YSRCP. However, both sets of surveys indicate the likelihood of TDP turning in substantial gains in the Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts. One set of surveys favoured YSRCP’s possible victories in seven assembly constituencies, with the TDP expected to win in five. Two constituencies are predicted to be closely contested.

Conversely, another survey suggests the possibility of the TDP securing eight to ten seats; both projections indicate a relatively even chance of winning half of the seats in the 14 Assembly and two parliamentary constituencies in the combined region.

Potential shift for TDP

In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP secured 12 seats, while the TDP won just two — actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and Payyavula Keshav. Incidentally, the third victory for the TDP in the Rayalaseema region came from Kuppam, represented by party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu. In total, the TDP’s tally stood at a humiliating figure of just 3 out of 51 in the Rayalaseema.

However, the current surveys indicate a potential shift, with the TDP anticipated to win in constituencies previously held by the YSRCP. Notably, the surveys also suggest potential defeats for former ministers contesting in the current election.

With only a few hours left for the counting process to commence and the subsequent results, the polarising survey results bring under scrutiny the accuracy of either prediction and unsettles stakeholders, including those pitching their money on bets as they have struggled to make informed decisions.

