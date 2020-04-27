Uncertainty ends for twomajor units in Anantapur

The State government on Saturday issued two GOs — Ms. Nos.23 and 24 — exempting two major proposed industrial units in Anantapur district from a November 2017 order, which was coming in way of granting them environmental clearances.

The Bengaluru-based Veera Vaahan Udyog (P) Limited, which had got 120 acres of land allotted in the Gudipalli industrial area in March 2017 for setting up electric and diesel buses body building facility, began land levelling last year, but could not progress further as it was denied environmental clearance from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). GO 151 prohibited any red / orange air-polluting industrial units to be set up within 10 km of the KIA Motors India factory at Erramanchi.

The government through GO No 24 on Saturday amended the clause in GO Ms. No.151 facilitating Veera Vaahan to obtain environmental clearance. In February this year, during a meeting with the District Collector here, the APPCB had raised the objection citing GO 151, but in the current amendment, the government said while the KIA Motors factory was 25 km away, only its ancillary units were nearby. Physical Possession of land was given on November 6 last year.

In a similar move, the government through GO 23 said exemption from the GO 151 was being given to M/s. A.P. Aerospace & Defence Electronics Park (P) Ltd., (AP-ADE) for establishment of “Aerospace, Defence, Water innovation and ESDM (Electronic System Design & Manufacturing)” under Special Purpose Vehicle with the APIIC Ltd. The APIIC Ltd had allotted 246.06 acres abutting NH 44 in Palasamudram village in Gorantla mandal of the district.