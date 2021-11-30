Unbelievable that Pala Seshadri is no more: Justice N.V. Ramana

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Officer-On-Special Duty Dollar Seshadri (74) died of cardiac attack on November 29 at Visakhapatnam

Justice N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India, has expressed shock over the demise of Pala Seshadri, also known as ‘Dollar Seshadri’, who had rendered service at Tirumala for over four decades.

“It is unbelievable that Officer on Special Duty Sri Seshadri, who had served at the holy feet of Lord Venkateswara, is no more. His passing away has disturbed many, including me,” he said, while offering tributes to Sri Seshadri’s mortal remains at his residence here on Tuesday.

Recalling his association with him for over 25 years, the Chief Justice said Seshadri had never cared for his health while on duty from dawn to night, adding, “As he had wished, he breathed his last while in Sri Venkateswara’s service”. He wished that the TTD would publish the book written by Sri Seshadri and make it available for posterity. Chittoor district judges Y.V.S.B.G. Parthasaradhi and Veera Raju accompanied him.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, MLAs B.Karunakar Reddy and Ch. Bhaskar Reddy represented the state’s political spectrum who made a beeline to his residence. From the TTD, its Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, Tamil Nadu Local Advisory Committee chairman A.J.Sekhar Reddy were among those who paid tributes.

Several officials and former bureaucrats went to his residence to pay homage, in view of their decades-old association with Seshadri during their stint in the TTD. Advisor to government Ajeya Kallam, former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam (both former Executive Officers of TTD), former Joint Executive Officers P. Balasubramanyam and K.S. Srinivasa Raju also paid tributes.