‘Unauthorised’ structures at former Mayor’s house razed

Did not receive any notice, claims Sabbam Hari

Officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolished a boundary wall and a constructed portion at the house of former MP and former Mayor Sabbam Hari, stating that they were unauthorised structures, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning.

After demolishing the boundary wall, the GVMC officials erected a fencing and said that around five to 10 feet of the space inside the house premises belongs to the corporation.

A large number of workers, and around 30 policemen along with the Town Planning department of GVMC, started the demolition activity from 4.30 a.m. on Saturday. It was learnt that the structure that was demolished by the GVMC was built for the use of workers at Mr. Hari’s house.

GVMC officials present at the spot claimed that they had already attached notices regarding the demolition at Mr. Hari’s house.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Hari said that he did not receive any notice from the GVMC.

“It was at around 4.30 a.m. when my workers woke me up and said that the boundary wall is being demolished. When I questioned the GVMC officials, they did not show me any notice, but claimed that they have received orders from senior officers,” Mr. Hari said.

“The government is targeting me as I am questioning the governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his failures. This is how the government is functioning in the State. As a law-abiding citizen, I will take up this issue in court,” the former Mayor said.

Responding to Mr. Hari’s allegations, Chief City Planner of the GVMC, R. Vidyullatha, said that the civic body has received representations from a number of citizens that the former Mayor had encroached upon a park. When the GVMC verified land records, it was found that around 12 feet of the park space was encroached upon by Mr. Hari, she said.

“When we tried to serve a notice, no one was available. It may be noted that when any government land is encroached, the department can take action immediately. However, the GVMC has attached the notice 24 hours before the demolition and had informed the residents,” she told reporters.