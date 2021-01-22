Unannounced traffic diversions cause inconvenience to motorists

Traffic diversions and regulations imposed by the police for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programme at Benz Circle here caused severe inconvenience to the passengers and motorists on Thursday.
Police diverted traffic coming from Machilipatnam, Hyderabad, Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and other places to Eluru Road, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road and other sub-roads.
Mr. Reddy launched 2,500 vehicles meant for door delivery of ration across the State.
However, sub-roads witnessed major jams as many vehicles, autos and the school and college buses were parked on the roadside.
“Police arranged barricades without any indication and diverted traffic towards Pantakaluva Road, Skew Bridge Road, Patamata and other sub-roads. There wase traffic jam in the narrow lanes,,” said a vehicle rider Shiva.
Emergency services, including ambulances were stuck in the traffic for a few hours on the National Highways. A traffic constable was seen clearing the vehicular movement for an ambulance near Ramavarappadu.
“Police focussed on only Benz Circle, and stopped vehicular movement on all other roads leading to the venue. They ignored the traffic at all other junctions and other thoroughfares,” said a two-wheeler rider Sridevi.
