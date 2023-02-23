ADVERTISEMENT

Unanimous election unlikely in Srikakulam local body MLC constituency

February 23, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Backed by A.P. Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham and several TDP leaders, former ZPTC member Annepu Ramakrishna files nomination as an independent candidate

K Srinivasa Rao

Annepu Ramakrishna submitting his nomination papers for MLC elections in Srikakulam district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is not going to be a unanimous election to the local body MLC constituency in Srikakulam district this time as Annepu Ramakrishna has filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

It was expected that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is enjoying an absolute majority in all the local bodies in Srikakulam district, would win the MLC seat unanimously. The ruling party fielded Narthu Ramarao, who filed his nomination papers on February 22 (Wednesday).

However, Annepu Ramakrishna, a former ZPTC member from Burja mandal, filed his nomination papers on February 22 (Thursday) as an independent candidate. Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham president P. Chandramohan and several TDP leaders backed his candidature.

“The YSRCP has not given a single seat of the 18 vacancies to the Turpu Kapu community. Hence, the Sangham requested Mr. Ramakrishna to file nomination,” said Mr. Chandramohan.

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that the YSRCP had done injustice to the Kapus community whose population was more when compared to other communities in Srikakulam district.

“I am contesting the MLC elections to highlight the issues pertaining to the local bodies. The State government is diverting the funds allocated by the Centre to the local bodies,” said Mr. Ramakrishna, who is also the State secretary of the Panchayat Raj Chamber, which represents all local body representatives in the State.

