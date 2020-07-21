Andhra Pradesh

Unanimity overlockdown inVizianagaram

With the identification of 700 positive cases in Vizianagaram alone, lockdown has been proposed for all markets from July 22 to 31 in spite of the busy season ahead of auspicious Sravanam.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy held meetings with representatives of the chamber of commerce, gold merchants and others. Almost all associations agreed to the lockdown. As many as 100 gold merchants, rattled by the death of three jewellers due to COVID-19 in the last one week, gave their assent.

Vizianagaram Balaji Market, PW Market and other markets in Vulli Veedhi will remain closed till month-end, according to Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy. He said t the decision of the traders had been conveyed to Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 12:15:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/unanimity-overlockdown-invizianagaram/article32143393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY