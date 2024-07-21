Unacademy to conduct scholarship and aptitude test from September 22

The learning platform Unacademy has launched the fourth edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship and Aptitude Test (UNSAT), a scholarship test that supports the growing aspirations of IIT JEE and NEET UG learners.

GEMS International School principal Prasanna Rani Joy, Vidisha Junior College principals Sravan Kumar Tiwari and Rama Krishna were present at the launch event held in Vijayawada on July 19. The exam to select beneficiaries of the scholarships would be held in two rounds. The first round will be held from September 22 to October 20 and second round from November 2 to November 10. No examination fee will be charged and results will be announced in November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.