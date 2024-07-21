ADVERTISEMENT

Unacademy to conduct scholarship and aptitude test from September 22

Updated - July 21, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The learning platform Unacademy has launched the fourth edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship and Aptitude Test (UNSAT), a scholarship test that supports the growing aspirations of IIT JEE and NEET UG learners.

GEMS International School principal Prasanna Rani Joy, Vidisha Junior College principals Sravan Kumar Tiwari and Rama Krishna were present at the launch event held in Vijayawada on July 19. The exam to select beneficiaries of the scholarships would be held in two rounds. The first round will be held from September 22 to October 20 and second round from November 2 to November 10. No examination fee will be charged and results will be announced in November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US