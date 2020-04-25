Unable to pay EMIs, lorry owner ‘ends life’

A lorry owner identified as Matta Surya Rao (50), allegedly ended his life at Unguturu mandal. His body was found hanging from the lorry cabin on Friday. He was a native of Badampudi village in West Godavari district.

Police said that Surya Rao had taken a vehicle loan to buy the lorry and was driving it himself. However, he was struggling to pay the monthly instalments on time as he was going through a financial crisis.

The prospect of defaulting on his loan led him to take the extreme step, his family members said. Police registered a case.

Those experiencing suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.