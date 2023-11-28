ADVERTISEMENT

UN team visits Vijayawada, evaluates progress of various projects

November 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar interacting with members of the Global Environmental Facility team on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) were in Vijayawada on November 28 (Tuesday) to evaluate the progress of various projects taken up by the municipal corporation, with funds from the GEF, as part of its Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot (SCIAP) initiative.

The GEF-UNIDO SCIAP initiative, being taken up in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is being implemented in 28 cities across 11 developing nations, including five pilot cities in India (Mysuru, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vijayawada, and Guntur). Its objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by infusing a sustainable strategy for the management of these cities.

At a meeting, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar discussed the ‘Rejuvenation of STPs and DP Stations and Installation of Biogas Energy Plants in VMC’ project with them. He pointed out how the GEF-funded project has reduced carbon emissions and lowered Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, aligning with National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms. The team later visited the Jindal Waste to Energy plant in Guntur as part of an assessment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also discussed Public Private Partnership projects that include Rajiv Gandhi Park, KL Rao Park, and others in the city.

The four key components under UNIDO SCIAP India in Vijayawada include strategic sustainable city planning, investment and technology demonstration projects, capacity building for municipal officials and elected representatives in water and sanitation sectors, and assistance in improving the financial creditworthiness of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The GEF team included Senior Evaluation Officer Neeraj Kumar Negi, International Expert of Public Private Participation (PPP) at Independent Evaluation Office Alexander Francis Burger and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US