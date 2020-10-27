U.N. body confers special status on Sathya Sai trust

ANANTAPUR

‘Global recognition for the humanitarian work being done by the trust’

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) conferred ‘Special Consultative Status’ on the Puttaparthi-based Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

The United Nations body accorded global recognition for the humanitarian work being done by the trust, said a release from the SSSCT. The ECOSOC adopted the recommendation of the committee on the NGOs to grant the status to the trust.

It will enable the SSSCT to actively engage with ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies and participate in their programmes in several ways. The trust can also make representations to the United Nations in the fields where it has contributed over the past many decades.

Managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar said the status was of enormous significance for the trust and the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation as it would give the SSSCT a global stage for promoting and spreading the five human values ‘sathya (truth), dharma (righteousness), shanti (peace), prema (love) and ahimsa (non-violence) advocated by Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

“This also gives us a great opportunity to expand the service activities of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation all over the world and reach the people who are in need so that we can spread the love of Sai Baba for the humanity,” Mr. Rathnakar added.