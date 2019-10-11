Uma objects to ‘painting’ of local body offices with YSRCP colours

Senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that he will complain to the Election Commission against the ruling YSRCP for painting the offices of various local bodies with the party colours of blue, white and green. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said it would cost the exchequer about ₹1,300 crore to paint these offices. Who authorised the YSRCP government to spend such a large amount to paint the offices with party colours, he asked.

Asking the ruling party leaders to desist from taking credit for completion of the Pulichintala project, he said it would be inappropriate to install the statue of just one Chief Minister at the dam site when several Chief Minister had a role in its completion. “The creditworthiness of the State is now zilch with no bank worth the salt coming forward to give it a loan,” he said.

Ridiculing the launch of the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said it had come at a time when villages in the State were plunging into darkness due to power cut.